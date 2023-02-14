What if every time you did not donate to your local NPR station's pledge drive, the police showed up at your door asking why? For bacteria, this is not a hypothetical question.
“NPR, in this analogy, is something that we call public goods, which is a freely available resource,” said Josephine Chandler, associate professor of molecular biology at the University of Kansas. “And everybody in the population would benefit from that, whether or not they're making it.”
For a bacterial group to provide resources for everyone, according to Chandler, a certain number of the population must contribute. And a bacterium’s incentive to cheat the system will increase with the personal cost.
Chandler and her students are asking how and why are social behaviors like cooperation and cheating evolutionary beneficial to bacteria. If there are consistently freeloaders taking advantage of others’ contributions, why does Chandler still always find bacteria in groups?
The short answer: Whether you’re a bacterium or a person, it pays to cooperate and contribute to your community’s public good.
One tactic bacterial communities deploy to control freeloaders is implementing various consequences to disincentivize cheating, Chandler said.
Like what, you may ask?
“So you can actually police the cheaters by selectively hurting them. So with NPR, policing would be something like ‘if you don't pay, then you're going to go to jail,’” Chandler said. “Maybe a toxin will be produced at the same time that the public good is produced. And the toxin will specifically target non-producing cheaters.”
Other incentive pressures, Chandler said, include practices common in economics and business. The bacterial group can optimize a public good by making it as inexpensive as possible, thereby minimizing motivations to cheat. The community can also privatize a public good, like a streaming service, and provide exclusive and better goods to contributors.
However, these control mechanisms are resource-intensive, and do not guarantee the cheaters will not take over and cause population collapse, Chandler said. And bacteria are not the only microbes with such social relationships.
Benjamin Sikes, associate professor of the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University, said the partnership of fungi and plant roots have similar cheaters – and similar incentive mechanisms.
“If cheaters have higher fitness, how is the system maintained at all? Why doesn’t it just collapse?” Sikes said.
From his research, Sikes said he has observed the symbiotic partners impose economic sanctions and benefits on each other depending on their degrees of cooperation.
“So one of them is a carrot," Sikes said. "Reciprocal rewards. ‘Hey, you did something nice for me. Here's something nice for you.’ And the other is a stick. ‘You're not helping me. I'm going to cut you off. In the presence of good partners, partners that do good exchange, you can have cheaters. But if there's only cheaters, then they go extinct.”
Both Chandler and Sikes borrowed terms from economics to explain the behavior of their microbial communities.
“You should, in fact, ask the economist about that,” Sikes said.
Tarun Sabarwal, professor of economics at the University and director of the Center for Analytical Research in Economics, said the interactions between both bacteria and root/fungi communities reflect well-established economic models.
First, according to Sabarwal, bacteria shifting their focus from selfishness to cooperation once they are part of a large enough community mirrors a concept called the “best response dynamics.”
Within the context of a bacterial population, the best response is an individual cell making the most favorable decision based on what everyone else is doing, Sabarwal said. From an economics perspective, a bacterium will "want" to cooperate more if many of its neighbors are also doing it.
Second, according to Sabarwal, the conflict between a microbe’s choice to make an individual or a group decision aligns with the economic concept of “negative externality.”
"Me not contributing to NPR is a negative externality to everyone because NPR cannot function as well as if I paid them,” Sabarwal said. “So, it is actually not beneficial to me either, because the quality of what I receive from NPR has also decreased because of my behavior."
Third, Sabarwal said from an economic analysis, the evolutionary benefit of microbes cooperating as a group, comes from usually achieving better results together, even with some cheaters.
“When you repeat this process of imposing cost-reward structures as a group,” Sabarwal said, “the group outcome achieved is something that an individual alone could not have reached."