Teamwork also takes place in the Chandler Lab that studies bacterial interactions. On the very right, Eryk Yarkosky, a senior from Overland Park pipette a sample of bacteria being studied by Brielle McKee, a third-year doctoral student from Colby, Kansas, in the middle. On the very left, Pratik Koirala, a sixth-year graduate student from Kat min du, Nepal, is working on his own study of a different bacterial strain. Both McKee and Koirala are studying how their bacteria coordinate and produce antibiotic resistance as a group, an example of the community cooperation professor Josephine Chandler is investigating at KU.