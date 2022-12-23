For Jim Anstaett and his son, Ben, the nearly four-hour drive to watch KU’s men’s basketball team play was worth it.
But it wasn’t just the drive from Quinter, Kansas, the two had to deal with. It was also the slick roads from Thursday morning’s extreme winter weather.
“The roads were pretty slick. And at one point we were stuck on the interstate for about 50 minutes waiting for some crashes to be cleared. It was a little treacherous getting here,” Anstaett said.
It was Ben’s first time back in Allen Fieldhouse this season, so below-zero temperatures weren’t going to stop the Anstaett’s from attending the game.
“We were dedicated. We would have been absolutely heartbroken if we wouldn’t have been able to get here to this game,” Anstaett said. “Yeah, we show no matter what, rain or shine.”
According to the National Weather Service, at the 6 p.m. tip-off, it felt like -26 degrees.
Many were taking precautions in the frigid temperatures including KU police, who tweeted several hours before tip-off to alert fans and Lawrence residents about traffic.
“Due to sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chills, we will not have officers in intersections directing traffic at tonight's men's basketball game. Please drive safely and follow standard traffic controls. Dress warmly, and allow for extra time to get to and from the game,” the post said.
Prior to the game, KU Grounds tweeted saying they were preparing for weather conditions.
“Good morning @UnivOfKansas. Don’t worry, you stay in bed. We got this,” the post said.
Sam Aldeguer said he planned ahead for the winter weather by driving to Lawrence the night before the game.
“We knew the roads were going to be bad,” he said.
The junior from Overland Park, Kansas, said the fan commitment to the team is one of the greatest in the country.
“I think it just shows that we have the best fanbase in the nation. We have the most dedicated fans,” Aldeguer said. “Throughout all the weather that’s thrown at us, I feel like we’re always willing to go to the games.”
The men’s basketball team returns to Allen Fieldhouse for a 1 p.m. tip-off on Dec. 31 against Oklahoma State. The women’s basketball team next takes on Oklahoma State away at 4 p.m on Dec. 31.