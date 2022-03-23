The University of Kansas chapter of Be the Match is holding its first on-campus event that ends Thursday. Swab KU was created with the intent to teach students, faculty and staff about the importance of the national bone marrow registry.
Be the Match is part of an international bone marrow registry that helps pair possible bone marrow donors with patients. According to the Health Resources & Services Administration, there are nearly 23 million potential donors on the national bone marrow registry.
Bone marrow transplants help treat over 70 diseases, like different types of leukemias and lymphomas. These diseases affect people of all ages, but Be the Match requires that potential donors be 18 years old to sign up for the registry.
Be the Match reached out to the current chapter's president, Harry Pressdee, last semester to talk about creating KU’s own chapter of the program.
“I’m the president of the pre-med society so they reached out to me to host like a drive to swab people through that,” Pressdee said. “So they're trying to get all of the pre-med students involved, so that's how they first got in touch with me. And then I was like, ‘this is awesome, we should do this’.”
The chapter was created this semester to create more awareness about the Be the Match program. The chapter gives presentations in classrooms and has informational tables on campus, Pressdee said.
The chapter now has over 100 members and continues to grow through this four-day event.
Senior Kenton Felmlee became a part of the Be the Match program prior to its creation on campus. In 2019, Felmlee received a call from Be the Match that said he could possibly save then-ten-year-old Laila Anderson’s life through a bone marrow transplant.
Felmlee said after several rounds of blood tests, he received a call that told him he was the best match for Anderson and asked if he wanted to donate his bone marrow. Because of Anderson’s age at the time, she was unable to receive bone marrow through a stem cell transplant, which meant Felmlee would have to undergo surgery to do the bone marrow transplant.
“And that scared me, I was like, ‘I've never needed a surgery before. I've never done this. This is terrifying’,” Felmlee said.
After speaking with his father, Felmlee decided to undergo the surgery and said it was a life changing experience. Before and six months after the procedure, Felmlee was not updated on Anderson’s condition and he said hope was one thing that kept him positive while waiting to hear back.
“You can write letters and send them, but you don't get an update or anything until six months after the donation,” Felmlee said. “So for those six months, I didn't know who she was or, you know, anything about her, even if she was doing well.”
Since Felmlee’s transplant, Anderson has become a celebrity in the St. Louis community and the nation. She is one the St. Louis Blues hockey team’s biggest fans and after their 2019 Stanley Cup win, she was invited to visit the White House with the team.
Felmlee said that he still keeps in contact with Anderson to this day and visited her over spring break. He said that not signing up for the registry would have changed his life.
“I think it would, you know, in some ways, my day to day would be the same, you know, like it still be going to school and doing all those things,” Felmlee said. “But I very much consider her family, you know, my family, she seems like a little sister to me and I'm so grateful that I have her in my life.”
KU chapter Vice President Anna Kostecki said she had a similar experience as Felmlee, but the transplant recipient was much closer to home. In 2019, Kostecki underwent a stem cell transplant for her brother who was diagnosed with aplastic anemia.
According to Be the Match, siblings have a 25% chance of being a full match, which is a smaller chance than other donors who have a similar ethnic or ancestral background.
Then-17-year-old Kostecki was the only person in her family that was a match for her brother. One thing that Kostecki remembers is her brother sharing the same hospital room that Anderson did only two months prior.
“Because I remember, we actually watched the winning game of when they won the Stanley Cup that year in his hospital room,” Kostecki said. “And so it was really cool to see because Laila was able to like, I think she's probably able to beat the game or like, at that point, she was able to actually go out and like celebrate and do all that kind of stuff.”
Kostecki did not have to sign up for the bone marrow registry because she was a match for her brother, but once she turned 18 she signed up.
“And I hope that I never have to do it again, and like that, no one, like, needs it,” Kostecki said. “But also, if someone called me today, I would do it in a heartbeat.”
Swab KU will be available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the Kansas Memorial Union, DeBruce Center, Anschutz Library and Capitol Federal Hall for students, faculty and staff to learn about Be the Match and sign up for the registry. There will also be a table in the South Dining Commons during lunch and dinner.