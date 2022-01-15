On Friday, the Biden administration announced that free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests will become available for Americans next week. The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases rise across the country, at a rate not seen during the entire pandemic.
Starting on Jan. 19, Americans will be able to order up to four tests for each residential address from this website, at no cost. According to the White House, tests will ship within 7-10 days of ordering, and the administration is partnering with the United States Postal Service to ensure a timely delivery. The administration also plans to launch a call line to help those who are unable to access the website.
The administration also announced that people with private health insurance will be able to get at-home COVID-19 tests for free, and insurance will be required to cover eight tests per individual a month. This is different from the four at-home tests described above, as no insurance is required to order those.
This distribution of free tests is possible because the administration plans to purchase 1 billion tests and will distribute half of that supply when the site launches on Jan. 19. Americans will receive these tests at a critical time as the Omicron variant spreads across the country. According to the CDC, on Jan. 12, the current 7-day moving average of new cases increased by 33.2%, compared to last week.
In Douglas County, the situation is similar with an average positivity rate of 23.9%, as of Jan. 14. There are 838 new cases and 24 inpatients currently at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. The situation may worsen as thousands of students from across the country return to the University of Kansas as the spring semester begins.