Many University of Kansas students follow KU’s various social media accounts, but some may not know the face behind all of their content.
Bita Porubsky is the brain behind all of KU’s social media accounts. Porubsky was hired as the social content manager for KU Marketing Communications in November 2018.
Porubsky was a member of various Facebook groups that post job listings for social media, and one happened to be the Social Media Club of Lawrence. In that group, someone had posted a social content manager job listing, and she was immediately interested.
“I was looking in the comments, and everyone was like, ‘They are looking for someone who has national, big brand experience, like don’t even apply, it’s hopeless,’” Porubsky said. “To me, that is immediately a sign that ‘Oh, I’m definitely going to apply.’”
Previously working for Topeka Landscape as the marketing director, Porubsky was looking for a job that was more specialized in social media. After applying and meeting the marketing communications team, she ended up getting the job.
Porubsky grew up in Lawrence, as both of her parents were international students from Iran and met at KU, she said. She moved to Topeka and attended Washburn University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in business administration with a focus on marketing and management. Porubsky said she chose this major because she enjoys the pace of social media and the creativity that goes along with it.
“It's just a lot of work, but I enjoy that fast-paced work,” Porubsky said. “Then you balance it out with looking for funny content, looking for content that's relatable and that makes it fun because every day you’re kind of thinking of new ideas.”
The main goal that Porubsky tries to accomplish through her social media posts is to create a safe space where people can participate in conversations regarding KU, she said.
“We try to create a space where people can participate in those conversations, feel like they fit in here, feel like they have opportunities here,” Porubsky said.
A while after beginning work as the social content manager, Porubsky’s social content assistant, Casey O’Connell, proposed the idea of KU joining TikTok. She had been told about TikTok before but had not thought much about it.
“This was a crazy story,” Porubsky said. “So I get to have a social content assistant, and that person is a student. For the last two years, the same student had filled that position and he had presented to me, ‘We should get on TikTok.’”
At first, Porubsky was nervous about joining the social media platform. TikTok is extremely fast-paced, meaning that they would have to join the trends the moment they were happening. Since the social media team is so small, they would not necessarily have the staffing to keep up with the trends, but they decided to build a case for the app.
They quickly realized that the audience they were trying to reach was using the app, so when they presented their case to the leadership team, the answer was an automatic yes.
“If the only thing that’s standing in our way is making a strategy and giving it a shot, then let's do that,” Porubsky said.
As some issues with the previous president arose surrounding TikTok, as mentioned in a previous article from the Kansan, the team waited to post content until around a year after they opened the account. Their first video was posted on February 9 of this year, and the video showcased the top ten places on campus.
In the future, Porubsky wants to focus on developing more resources to put toward the TikTok account.
“I think in terms of marketing objectives, it’s a great platform for us,” Porubsky said. “Not only for talking to prospective students but also connecting with students that are here, building that community and doing all of the great things that social does.”
Finally, Porubsky wants students to know that working with social media is a career that many people thrive in.
“I would love if people knew that working in social media is super fun, and creative, and a real, viable career option,” she said.
Porubsky employs students as social content assistants, so she encourages students who are interested to look out for those positions. If interested, contact the KU Career Center at career.ku.edu.