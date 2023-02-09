Nicholas Mitchell, assistant professor of curriculum and teaching, spoke about bigotry and "antibigotry" at the University of Kansas' James R. Pearson Hall on Wednesday.
In Mitchell’s Black History Month presentation, “On Bigotry: 10 Lessons on How Bigotry Works and What to Do About It,” he addressed three main aspects of bigotry observed throughout his education in curriculum and instruction: How bigots think about the world, how bigots teach people to think and the tactics that bigotry uses to present itself as anything other than hatred.
Mitchell said that bigotry seeks to alter morality, citing historical examples in the Lynching of Leo Frank and modern examples such as the murder of Matthew Shepard.
“The very real point of bigotry, of all of this, is to be able to recognize a human being while ignoring their screams,” Mitchell said. “Brutalizing human beings is easier if you think of them as less than human.”
After years of research on the intersection of diversity in education, Mitchell said that bigotry is taught and therefore has a curriculum that can be studied and stopped. Mitchell calls this intellectual posture “antibigotry."
“No one is born a bigot," Mitchell said. "You are taught to be a bigot."
Mitchell also presented tactics bigots often use to present themselves in a more flattering light. He said that many present their bigotry as concern for institutions such as the family, which he observed when same-sex marriage was legalized in the United States.
Mitchell also said that bigotry can present itself as philosophy, citing the all lives matter counter movement as an example of this. Mitchell believes that bigoted laws and systems result from bigoted people, and therefore solutions for bigotry can come from individuals.
According to Mitchell, there are three things individuals can do to fight against bigotry:
- Don’t allow bigotry to thrive around you interpersonally, institutionally or systematically.
- Explicitly teach kids what bigotry is and that it is bad.
- Embrace cultural diversity.
Mitchell noted the first step could be quite difficult as many people have close relations with people who are bigoted. He urged individuals not just to “tolerate” marginalized communities but to embrace and accept diversity.