In an effort to recognize the achievements of former Sen. Robert J. Dole on campus, the University Daily Kansan partnered with the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas to produce a special section honoring Dole on the 25th anniversary of his retirement from the Senate.
The Kansan distributed the section, "Bob Dole: A Life of Service," in Oct. to all KU students, faculty and staff, as well as to supporters and stakeholders of the Dole Institute. The section also served as the focus of an Oct. 6 dinner and discussion at the Dole Institute recognizing Dole's career of public service.
Before enlisting in the Army in World War II, Dole attended KU, making him that more of a notable figure for our community to learn about. Two campus buildings are named after him, the Dole Institute and the Robert J. Dole Human Development Center.
This section is now available online for those who were not able to receive a paper copy.