OVERLAND PARK — Democrat Barbara Bollier conceded the race for U.S. Senate after the Associated Press called the election in favor of Republican Roger Marshall Tuesday night.
Bollier addressed a room at the Overland Park Convention Center filled only with members of the media and campaign staff due to COVID-19 precautions Tuesday night.
“Of course, this wasn’t the finale we hoped for,” Bollier said. “But at a time of deep national cynicism — when faith in our democratic institutions hangs by a thread — I consider it a sacred, patriotic duty to accept tonight’s outcome.”
With roughly 80% of precincts reporting across Kansas around 11 p.m., Bollier earned 42% of votes compared to Marshall’s 53%.
“We came up a bit short tonight, but you aren’t walking away defeated,” Bollier said. “Our campaign will only go down in defeat if we allow another 88 years to pass before we hold elected leaders to this standard again.”
Kansas Young Democrats president Ryan Reza said Tuesday morning ahead of the results that Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Rep. Sharice Davids’ wins in 2018 likely contributed to this close margin.
Reza said the election would be a success if Bollier won or lost.
“It’s established critical infrastructure in the state for Democrats to be competitive beyond this,” Reza said.
Bollier gained national attention during the Senate race, in part due to her breaking fundraising records. Early in October, her campaign reported she raised nearly $13.5 million in three months, making the race tough for Kansas Republicans.
Bollier highlighted how historic her campaign was during her speech.
“Kansas has not elected a Democrat to the United States Senate since 1932,” Bollier said. “Our campaign showcased the best of who Kansans truly are. We cannot allow disappointment in the end result to overshadow all we overcame to get this far.”
Meredith Shaheed, president of University of Kansas Young Democrats, told the Kansan on Monday that Bollier was an exciting candidate. She added it’s incredible Bollier received a large amount of national attention and fundraising.
“I think that the way she’s built her campaign, her wide-ranging, cross-party appeal, and just the way that she’s really hit the entirety of Kansas, I have not seen that before,” Shaheed said.
Bollier also addressed Kansas Republicans who supported her campaign during her speech.
“Your public support of this campaign was a repudiation of the idea that bipartisanship is a bad word,” Bollier said. “Thank you for your courage, for your enduring patriotism, for your Kansas generosity, and for your friendship.”
Bollier said she hopes her candidacy has contributed to rising bipartisanship in Kansas.
“I can’t wait to cheer on a new generation of Kansans as you grab the baton and propel us even further in the next leg of the race,” Bollier said.