This article is part of a partnership with the KU Statehouse Wire Service, a class through the School of Journalism and Mass Communication that reports on the Kansas Capitol and its legislators.
A bill has been introduced in the Kansas House that would allow dogs in both indoor and outdoor areas of microbreweries.
Kathryn Myers, owner of Black Stag Brewery in Lawrence, said she thinks of dogs as members of the family.
“I don’t understand why having a dog in a restaurant or in a brewery or on a patio of a restaurant or a brewery is a big deal,” Myers said.
If passed, House Bill 2291 would require the individual business to take additional steps for dogs to be allowed on the premises. These steps include posting a written plan next to the businesses’ food license, which outlines how the establishment intends to prevent food contamination.
Dogs will not be allowed in food and drink preparation areas, which includes bar areas and countertops.
Although not all dogs have to be on a leash, the bill states that “dogs belonging to food establishment owners, management or employees shall not be required to be leashed. Dogs belonging to guests of the food establishment shall be leashed at all times.”
Some businesses welcome dogs on Massachusetts Street in Lawrence, where Black Stag Brewery is located, which causes confusion about where dogs are and are not allowed.
“We get lots of people that call and want to know if they can bring their dog, and have it on the patio and we always say yes,” Myers said.
Establishments must also designate an area for dogs to relieve themselves.
HB 2291 was introduced Feb. 3 by Rep. Laura Williams, R-Lenexa, through the Committee on Commerce, Labor and Economic Development.
Williams said in an email the idea for the bill came from her friends.
“I had friends asking me if there was something the legislature could do after a local brewery in Shawnee, KS had a new code added by the Dept. of Ag where they classified beer making as a production of food,” Williams said. “This stopped them from allowing dogs into their restaurants and as you can imagine probably great[ly] impacted their business.”
Microbreweries that once welcomed four-legged friends are now being affected by Kansas Food Code 6-501.115, which prohibits animals from food establishment properties. When asked about the possible intention to expand the bill to other food establishments, Williams said this bill only concerns microbreweries.
The hearing for HB 2291 will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in room 346-S of the Kansas State Capitol. The hearing can be watched online via the KS Legislature YouTube.