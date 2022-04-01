UPDATE: A KU alert has gone out giving the all clear. According to the alert, police have determined that there is no longer a threat to public safety.
A KU Alert went out to members of the KU community at 1:21 p.m. Friday asking people to stay away from Memorial Stadium, which houses the University’s football team.
“Possible armed suspect reported near Memorial Stadium,” the alert said. “Avoid the area until further notice.”
According to scanner activity, one suspect has been caught and another was still at-large, but no other information was available at the time of publication.
This story is developing. It will be updated as more information is available.