Article last updated at 5:56 p.m. 2/27/23
The University of Kansas Police Department announced that a student had died at Lewis Hall on Monday.
In a statement, a KUPD spokesperson said the student was found dead in his room, and that no foul play was suspected.
"On 2/27/2023 at [1:31] p.m., KU Police Department officers responded to Lewis Residence Hall, 1530 Engel Road, in regard to a welfare check," KUPD Deputy Chief James Druen said in a statement. "When officers arrived, they discovered a male student deceased in his room. The cause of death is under investigation, and foul play is not suspected. Out of respect for the family, we will not be releasing the name of the student."
If you require mental health assistance, help is available. Contact CAPS at 785-764-2277 or chat with a professional counselor at My SSP.