Last updated at 1:33 p.m. on Oct 7
During a preliminary hearing on Friday, Douglas County Judge Stacey L. Donovan effectively dismissed the charge against redshirt junior wide receiver Trevor Wilson for aggravated assault with the use of a deadly weapon.
Judge Donovan determined that while there was a gun, there was no brandishing of said gun, not clearing an already low bar to proceed to trial.
In a statement, Cheryl Cadue, a spokesperson for the Douglas County District Attorney's office, said that the court had made its decision.
"The court heard the evidence and made its ruling," Cadue said. "We have no further comment."
A witness, the man Wilson was thought to have targeted, testified on the stand that he saw the gun both “for a split second” or “about two seconds” at different times of the hearing, but confirmed that the gun was never pointed at him during the hearing.
According to the witness, Wilson walked up to him brandishing a weapon and asked him “Are we f**king straight?” before hopping into his car and driving away. Judge Donovan said that while it might have been disturbing, that wasn’t enough to move to trial.
“While it was most likely disturbing…the court finds there is no probable cause,” Judge Donovan said.
Officer James Scotti of the Lawrence Police Department and the responding officer to the incident said that after the witness's supervisor called 911, they spoke with Putnam and went to Club Carwash next to Quiktrip in East Lawrence.
Scotti said that Wilson consented to a search of his car, where they found a black Steger 9mm pistol in the car. Wilson had informed them of the gun’s presence beforehand.
After a search of both Wilson and redshirt freshman wide receiver Tanaka Scott, whose charges were dropped during the arrangement hearing, both were arrested.
Kansas football suspended Wilson indefinitely following his charges, and there has been no update yet on his status with the team.