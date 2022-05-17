A shooting took place at Hy-Vee on Clinton Parkway Tuesday night, leaving one dead and one other who later died in an area hospital.
Lawrence Police Department Lt. David Ernst, the department’s public information officer, said that the shooting was called in around 9:30 p.m. There are four males that are currently in police custody. Ernst said that it was unknown how the men were involved.
“They could be witnesses, suspects, I really don’t know,” Ernst said.
Ernst said that the investigation was in its preliminary stages, and that there was no threat to public safety at this time. Anyone with information is being asked to call the the Lawrence Police Department at (785)832-7509.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is available.