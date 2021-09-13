A few thousand people showed up to the lawn of Phi Kappa Psi Monday night to protest an alleged sexual assault that happened at the Phi Kappa Psi house over the weekend.
By the official start time of the protest at 8:30 p.m., thousands were already protesting.
The Lawrence Police Department were blocking off the roads at Daisy Hill and the engineering building. People were on the lawn chanting with signs.
The Phi Kappa Psi national chapter released a statement Monday night regarding the situation, stating that they were aware of the situation and that a full investigation and complete investigation was being launched.
"On Sunday, September 12, Phi Kappa Psi became aware of allegations against a new undergraduate member based on alleged events occurring at the chapter house on the night of Saturday, September 11," the statement said. "Phi Kappa Psi takes these allegations very seriously very seriously and will fully cooperate with law enforcement."
The Kansan reached out to university spokesperson, Erinn Barcomb-Peterson, for comment.
"The university has multiple resources available to assist individuals who have experienced sexual violence," Barcomb-Peterson said. "We encourage students to contact the university’s CARE Coordinator if they or someone they know has experienced sexual violence."
There were also people across the street watching. People were chanting “no means no,” “f*** phi psi” and “kick him out.”
A group of protestors stormed the front porch of the Phi Kappa Psi house and were pepper sprayed by a police officer.
This is a developing story and will be updated.