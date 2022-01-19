In an email Wednesday, D.A. Graham, vice provost for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging, resigned from his position. This comes after the Lawrence Journal-World reported Graham had plagiarized an email sent to students on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
In an email sent to faculty, Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said that while she appreciated Graham’s honesty, plagiarism is never acceptable.
“D.A. has offered to resign from KU, effective immediately, and I have accepted this offer,” Bichelmeyer said. “While this is a consequence that befits the action, it is a sad day for all who aspire to greater diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging at KU.”
Bichelmeyer also said in her email that she appreciated all that Graham’s done for KU’s culture.
“Despite his mistake, I appreciate all D.A. and our DEIB leadership team have accomplished to build diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging at KU,” Bichelmeyer said. “They have developed metrics and priorities for our DEIB work, produced the Inclusive Excellence Framework and Toolkit as a template to guide DEIB strategic plans for each academic and administrative unit, and put into place the collaborative working group of Equity Advisors who represent academic and administrative units.”
Graham declined to comment for this story.
This story is developing and will be updated.