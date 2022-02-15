Five separate incidents of grass fires were called in to emergency services in Douglas County on Monday, sending firemen to places such as the Baker Wetlands, K-10 and several county roads.
The amount of fires isn’t what is concerning firefighters, said Mike Baxter, the Fire Chief for Douglas County Consolidated Fire District No. 1. It’s how abnormally hot and fast the grass fires were burning.
“The current conditions of vegetative fuels is extremely dry, actually maybe close to historical values. Two of the fires yesterday were from landowners conducting open burning and getting out of control. The others were undetermined in cause or nature,” Baxter said in an email. “What we are seeing is with the current state of dry fuels, even discarded cigarettes are causing grasses to burn.”
There is a burn ban in place for all of Douglas County for 2/15. That means that no fires can be made today due to the Rangeland Fire Danger forecast being extremely high - a measure of the risk to surrounding communities and fields should a fire get out of control.
Douglas County is under a Red Flag Warning from Noon-7pm and a Burn Ban has been issued for today (2/15). Use extreme caution when disposing of smoking materials. Check on any fires from yesterday as gusty winds may rekindle them. @DGSOSheriff @douglascountyks pic.twitter.com/DB32tBw9Y4— Douglas Co. EM (@dgcoem) February 15, 2022
The Douglas County Emergency Management department is also encouraging any persons who started a fire yesterday to check on the ashes to make sure that the fire is completely out.
Updates will be posted on social media pages for Douglas County about the burn ban.