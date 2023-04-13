The recent opening of Cafe The Mani, serving take-out and dine-in patrons in downtown Lawrence brings unique and flavorful Korean cuisine to the local community. The restaurant’s opening is significant, as it is currently the only Korean restaurant in town.
Cafe The Mani’s style of Korean food is notable for its distinct flavor that comes from its extensive preparation. Brian Park, a co-owner, said the location marinates and precooks the meat three days before they end up being served.
This lengthy process results in unique-tasting food customers describe as “very pronounced.” Park strongly recommends the barbecue.
Park also alluded to a “secret recipe” that goes into preparing the food.
The Korean fried chicken is another notable menu item. Like the barbeque, the fried chicken is prepared in a unique way to give it an authentic Korean flavor different from the fried chicken traditionally served at American restaurants. Park's fried chicken has a ‘less salty’ taste than many other places that serve it.
Despite serving dishes like fried chicken, Cafe the Mani has a menu featuring several healthy options.
Many of the menu items are vegetable-heavy, according to Rose Cho, co-owner and Park's wife. Even the meat items come alongside a hefty dose of veggies. Cho said the restaurant uses Korean bean sprouts, spinach, carrots and radishes.
One menu item that features lots of vegetables is the "Kimchi," which is a dish consisting of fermented vegetables. Like most of the menu items, Kimchi has a lengthy preparation process in which it is marinated in different sauces to produce a strong flavor.
Cafe The Mani prepares the Kimchi entirely by themselves.
The inside of Cafe The Mani has a minimalist feel, with the main decoration being a few potted plants. One wall includes a flat-screen TV featuring K-Pop music videos at a modest volume. Complementing the minimalist style were the intricate wooden carvings around the location's doorways.
Although business is good, Park and Cho said they need more help to keep up with the demand and the rigorous preparation that goes into serving Korean food.
Currently they have had to close down the restaurant every day from 2-5 P.M. for maintenance due to limited workers. According to the couple, wages begin at $12 an hour, with a potentially higher wage for someone who had relevant experience.
Despite only being open for a couple of weeks, Cafe the Mani seemed to have loyal customers already. Sitting alongside the owners was a friendly customer who said he had eaten there several times.
Cafe The Mani is located at 7 E 7th St.