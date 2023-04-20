Kansas Wildlife and Ecosystem Presentation – April 21
Prairie Park Nature Center and KU Jaypaws are teaming up for a presentation on Kansas wildlife and ecosystems from 2-3 p.m. at the Kansas Union. Some of the animals in the presentation will be at the event and attendees will be able to interact with them.
Lawrence Earth Day Fair – April 22
Visit South Park from 1-3 p.m. to hear from organizations, including Watkins Museum, the KU Natural History Museum, the Jayhawk Audubon Society and more at Lawrence’s 53rd Earth Day celebration. Bring a recyclable aluminum can for Cans for the Community — all proceeds go to USD 497.
Kansas River Cleanup – April 22
Join Friends of the Kaw for their 9th Annual Kansas River Cleanup from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. with snacks provided by The Merc. The cleanup will occur at the riverbank below the Bowersock Dam, the only operating hydroelectric plant in Kansas.
Wakarusa Wetlands Celebration – April 22
Head to Haskell Indian Nations University for a creative appreciation of the Wakarusa Wetlands through art, writing and music from 9-11 a.m. Speakers such as Dr. Daniel Wildcat, Iris Cliff and Ron Bravewill share how the wetlands and nature influence their work.
Prairie Park Nature Center – April 22
The Prairie Park Nature Center will offer a variety of events from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., including a nature recyclers program, a black-footed ferret program and the opportunity to catapult seed bombs into the prairie along with giveaways and carnival games.
Geoscience Activities for Youth – April 22
Kids will be able to enjoy activities such as collecting drone footage, making a seismic wave and building an aquifer with local geoscientists from 12-4 p.m. at the Kansas Geological Survey.
Plants and Crafts at Prairie Park – April 22
Grassland Heritage Foundation and Native Lands Restoration Collaborative will be at Prairie Park from 1-4 p.m. to plant native wildflowers and grasses, share how native ecosystems can be protected and restored and provide crafting supplies for all ages to enjoy.
KU Arbor Day – April 28
To celebrate Arbor Day, the KU Grounds Crew will be at Strong Hall at 1 p.m. to share the importance of trees on campus. Tree Campus Higher Education has recognized the University of Kansas for over a decade due to its commitment to integrating trees within the campus space, so the crew will have a lot to share.