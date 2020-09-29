With just under 40 days until the November election, political campaigns around Douglas County are working to reach as many voters as possible amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Christina Haswood, who is running as a Democrat for the Kansas House of Representatives District 10 seat, changed her campaign strategy to adhere to public health guidelines.
“Because I have a public health professional background, we decided not to go door-to-door [to talk to voters],” Haswood said. “We did three mailers instead of going door-to-door.”
Haswood is running unopposed in the general election, since no Republicans filed for the race.
Shannon Portillo, a Democrat running for Douglas County Commissioner in the third district, utilized phone banking and other virtual voter contact methods to replace door-to-door canvassing.
“My campaign is hosting phone and text banks every Thursday in September and every Tuesday and Thursday in October,” Portillo said.
Pam McDermott, a Republican running to be the Douglas County Commissioner from the third district, is using traditional canvassing to talk to voters. She still knocks doors in neighborhoods to talk to voters, but does it with additional precautions due to the pandemic.
“I still go door-to-door,” McDermott said. “You can stand back and talk through a screen door and do it safely.”
Both Haswood and Portillo have relied heavily on social media to reach voters.
“Facebook is where we get most of our engagement,” Haswood said. “But we use Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok as well.”
Using social media and virtual campaigning could help candidates reach voters and drive more young people to the polls in November, Portillo said.
“We relied heavily on virtual efforts in the primary, and Douglas County had record high voter turnout,” Portillo said. “The virtual efforts seemed to really resonate with younger voters.”
For McDermott, social media makes it harder to talk to voters than in-person events.
“Especially with older voters, it’s harder to have a conversation over social media or Zoom,” McDermott said. “It’s so much easier to connect with people in person.”
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier, who has relied on virtual events since the pandemic began, recently started holding campaign rallies outdoors. Bollier held a “Lawn Chair Chat” in Lawrence on Monday.
“Thank you all for being safe and socially distancing and wearing a mask,” Bollier told supporters at the beginning of the event.
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roger Marshall has taken a different approach to campaigning. He often holds indoor rallies without masks.
The election is Nov. 3 and the deadline to register to vote in Kansas is Oct. 13.