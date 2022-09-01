Now in its fourth year, the Campus Cupboard continues to serve food to students at the Kansas Union, ensuring that university members have access to nutritious food.
The Campus Cupboard looks to decrease food insecurity on campus by supplying free, nutritional food to any student, employee or faculty member. The cupboard offers a range of fresh fruits and vegetables, nonperishables and hygiene items.
The Campus Cupboard is located on the fourth floor of the Kansas Union and is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Currently, the program serves about 400 students a month, graduate assistant for Campus Cupboard Alex Currier said, and the numbers are increasing as more people hear about it.
The program was established in 2017 following research done by former student Ike Urie. The study found that about 54% of undergraduate students are considered food insecure.
Food insecurity is described by the USDA as “reports of reduced quality, variety or desirability of diet,” and is still a prevalent issue on campus.
University members looking for food can come to the cupboard during open hours with their KU ID. The system works on a point basis, with each student allotted 15 points per week.
However, if students still need food but are out of points, they can go to other food supply organizations in Lawrence.
“Just Food is a citywide food pantry and grocery store,” Currier said. “The Campus Cupboard is basically just a satellite campus for Just Food. We go 2-3 times a week and pick up the majority of our food from there.”
Along with Just Food, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is also an option for students still looking for food. This program is through the state and is for citizens looking for food assistance.
If students are interested in SNAP, they can sign up through Campus Cupboard, Currier said, or can be connected with someone who can help.
The Food for Jayhawks website lists multiple food resources for students in need. Currier says that everyone should have access to food, and that there’s no shame in asking for help.
“If you’re hungry or if you’re having a hard time getting to the grocery store, we’re on the fourth floor of the union past the Student Involvement Leadership Center, and we’d love to help serve you,” Currier said. “There’s no shame in it. Food is a right.”