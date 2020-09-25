Douglas County reported 25 new cases of the coronavirus since Thursday, local health officials announced Friday. This brings the total number of active cases in the county to 519.
With the new cases added Thursday, there have been a total of 2,174 cases of the coronavirus in Douglas County.
Two people are currently hospitalized at Lawrence Memorial Hospital for COVID-19, according to the announcement. The patients’ conditions were not disclosed by health officials.
The University of Kansas reported 41 positive coronavirus tests out of 979 total tests administered between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23 for a positivity rate of 4.19%, according to the KU coronavirus dashboard. KU recorded a total of 950 cases of the coronavirus since testing began Aug. 1 and has an overall positivity rate of 3.33%, according to the dashboard.
Chancellor Douglas Girod announced Friday that 10,000 fans will be allowed to attend the Oct. 3 football game against Oklahoma State. Previously, no fans were allowed to attend football games due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Across the state of Kansas, 1,366 cases and 11 deaths were reported since Wednesday, according to an announcement by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Friday.