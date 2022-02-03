The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that an individual was taken into custody after a car pursuit through Central and North Lawrence.
According to a social media post, the driver in question fled after an attempted stop by a deputy. The driver drove through several parts of Lawrence, including areas of downtown Lawrence. The driver almost struck a Lawrence Police Department vehicle and did strike two other cars, causing property damage.
The driver was taken into custody and evaluated at an area hospital. The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who saw the chase or had to move to avoid crashing into the driver to call them at 785-843-0250.