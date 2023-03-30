A new cat cafe opening in downtown Lawrence is right ‘up the alley’ of cat lovers and coffee drinkers.
Espurresso Cat Cafe, opening in May 2023 on Massachusetts Street, is the result of a shared love for animals and serving others.
Mary Costello, a former animal shelter volunteer, and Brittanie Sinisgalli, a former barista, always dreamed of opening a business based on their love for animals and serving people. Now, the two have teamed up to start a new venture which combines both of these interests.
“Brittanie and I always loved cats since we were little… and we both had this idea of a space that was kind of like a secondary location (shelter),” Costello said.
The cat cafe will operate like a regular cafe, serving customers beverages and pastries while including a space where you can interact with the cats.
The two spaces will be separated behind a plexiglass wall. Customers will have the option to watch through the glass wall or play with the kittens.
“I feel like it fills that void where you might want to get a pet, or you can’t get a pet. So you can at least come and get that little serotonin boost,” Sinisgalli said.
Customers will also have the option of adopting the cats on the spot.
“My main goal is increasing adoptions,” Costello said. “I realized that what I enjoyed was sharing the joy that I get from fostering kittens with other people.”
Espurresso Cat Cafe will partner with the Lawrence Humane Society to help with the adoption of kittens.
“All the cats and kittens that we have will be adoptable, but it’s through the Humane Society, so the adoption fees will go right back to the shelter,” Costello said.
The excitement behind the cat cafe is evident amongst the University of Kansas students as well.
“Multiple people have already reached out to me saying that they want to go,” Tijesu Oni, a junior from Shawnee Mission, said. “I can’t imagine missing out on the kittens.”
The cafe has a Kickstarter, which has raised over $15,000 to support the opening of the business.