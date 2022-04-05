With the national championship acquired on Monday, here’s what you need to know to revere the Jayhawks’ win.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
UDK Distribution
Students, faculty and staff can pick up a limited edition, commemorative copy of the University Daily Kansan outside of Stauffer-Flint Hall on Tuesday, inside the white tent. Please bring your KU I.D. and remember – these aren’t for ripping up.
If you don’t have a current KU I.D. but still want a copy, the Journalism School and KU Bookstore are both selling copies online.
Jayhawks Celebration Rally
KU Athletics announced a rally to welcome back the KU Men’s Basketball Team at 3 p.m. at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Attendees can only sit on the west side of the stadium.
The team is expected to arrive at 4:15 p.m. from Topeka. Parking will open at 2 p.m. around the stadium, and a shuttle from downtown Lawrence and West Campus parking will begin running at 2:30 p.m. to accommodate overflow.
Parade
There is currently no publicly announced information about the parade.
Buying Merchandise
Along with various entities in town, the KU Bookstore and Fanatics are both selling official KU championship merchandise online.