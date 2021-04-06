The Center for Community Outreach at the University of Kansas kicked off their annual Into the Streets Week Monday afternoon with their event called 'Break the Silence', designed to help end the perpetual stigma of silence surrounding mental health, both in general and on campus.
The event gave members of the community the opportunity to write messages of support on post-it notes and add them to a collage of notes on a whiteboard outside the KU Memorial Union.
“We’re trying to represent the college students and other people at KU who might be going through something,” Center for Community Outreach Executive Director Aroog Khaliq said. “We just hope that everyone will take advantage of these opportunities.”
Into the Streets Week Director Tabitha Foster picked mental health awareness as this year's theme after reflecting on her own struggles.
“I decided on mental health because it’s something I personally struggle with and I’m passionate about,” Foster said. “I don’t think it’s talked about on campus.”
This year, the weeklong events are designed to advocate for and educate members of the community on mental health, Foster said. However, the events also cover a wide variety of topics.
“We have a variety of different events this year dedicated to different areas of how mental health can be affected or things that can affect our mental health,” Foster said. “It’s not just about mental health, but it’s about different factors that go into and relate to [mental health].”
Some of the events scheduled are designed to focus on issues that can affect mental health, like food insecurity.
“Campus Cupboard is doing a Chopped-style cooking competition over Zoom while learning about food insecurity,” Khaliq said.
The Center for Community Outreach is hosting events throughout the week in a variety of formats, according to Khaliq.
“We have opportunities that are in person, online, hybrid, something for everyone,” Khaliq said.
Into the Streets Week runs until Saturday, April 10. More information on the rest of the events for the week can be found on the Center for Community Outreach’s website.