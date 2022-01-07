In an email sent to faculty, staff and students on Friday, University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod discussed the recent Douglas County mask mandate and its implications for Allen Fieldhouse.
Girod emphasized the importance of fans adhering to the county mask mandate in Allen Fieldhouse, starting with the next women’s home game on Jan. 8, and the next men’s home game on Jan. 11.
“The reality is, if the situation in our county continues to deteriorate, and if mask wearing continues to be a challenge inside the Fieldhouse, likely next steps include closing concessions and reducing fan attendance for men’s basketball games,” Girod said in his email.
Girod encouraged faculty, staff and students to get vaccinated and receive a booster shot, and said he will provide more information regarding the start of the spring semester as Jan. 18 nears.
“We recognize the pandemic has taken a toll on each of us, and we are all weary,” Girod said in the email. “But the virus continues to impact our community. Now is the time to renew our efforts – both on campus and throughout the county – to protect our community.”