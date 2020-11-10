The University of Kansas will offer free COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff planning to travel at the end of the semester, Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a message to campus Tuesday morning.
KU will also mandate entry testing for those on campus in the spring semester, as it did ahead of the fall semester, Girod said.
Students, faculty, and staff can obtain a saliva test at no cost if their travel plans require a negative test or they are returning to a household with a person who is at high risk for severe complications of COVID-19, according to the announcement.
Students can sign up for an appointment via https://covidtest.ku.edu/. Testing will take place from Nov. 16-22 in Lot 91, behind the Spencer Museum of Art.
Those who plan to travel to family members that are at high risk of COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days before travel, even with a negative result, Girod said.
Leading up to Nov. 16, KU will continue offering randomized testing to select groups of the campus community through a lottery system.
“It is important to point out that these testing opportunities do not remove the risks of transmission,” Girod said. “A negative test result does not mean that you do not currently have COVID-19 or that you won’t contract it as you travel to your eventual destination.”
Students living in KU Student Housing will be sent home with a saliva test kit that they will be required to complete and return in late January before they move back to campus.
Details about spring semester entry testing will be sent at a later date, Girod said.
“As we have stressed all along, it will be crucial that we keep up our efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19,” Girod said. “Wear a mask. Maintain social distancing. And to protect yourself and ease demands on healthcare providers, please get a flu shot.”