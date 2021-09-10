University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod provided updates on enrollment numbers and COVID-19 at a University Senate meeting Thursday.
The university has seen early enrollment numbers return closer to pre-pandemic levels after last year’s enrollment drop, Girod said. Last year, the freshman class was 7% smaller and total enrollment was 3% smaller, Girod said.
“The early numbers look much more like our pre-pandemic situation,” Girod said. “The freshman numbers are back up at least to pre-pandemic levels. Our transfer students are up about 9%, and our international students have bounced back at least 20%. We are not back to pre-pandemic internationally yet, but we certainly made some good recovery this year.”
COVID-19 took up a large portion of Girod’s report.
The university continues to work closely with public health officials, as well as KU’s Pandemic Medical Advisory Team, to monitor the spread of the virus in Lawrence and Douglas County, he said. Their methods to monitor the COVID-19 spread and act accordingly have been effective, he said.
KU’s strategy for the fall semester has included an indoor mask mandate while pushing hard on the vaccine to stay within the confines of state law. KU is not allowed to mandate a vaccine or vaccine passport if they want access to state funding, Girod said.
“We clearly are taking a very aggressive approach to volunteer programs and have seen good early results from that,” Girod said.
About 55% of the student body has uploaded vaccine cards to the Watkins health portal and rates are much higher within sub-groups they have more data on, he said.
“In housing, in our scholarship halls and within at least the sorority system are all over 80%,” he said. “So, we believe that across the campus, our numbers are actually a lot higher than what they are right now.”
Girod touted the vaccine incentive program by telling Senate how thrilled he was to present a student with a check for a semester’s worth of tuition.
“That was certainly very meaningful for him, and he has been a good spokesperson for his friends and colleagues to upload their data,” Girod said.
The university will also continue to make vaccinations widely available around campus. Girod said Watkins is still giving vaccines, and the university would provide on-site testing and/or vaccines to areas of campus that request it.
“If you have units on campus that you would like to have testing or vaccines provided, they will come to you and make arrangements to do that,” Girod said.
The university has made a specific effort to get international students vaccinated who did not have access to vaccines in their home countries. Girod did not provide further details during the meeting about the number of vaccines given or the vaccination rate among international students.
Girod also spoke about the updated budget model and the confusion surrounding the “maintenance of effort” policy worked into this model.
Maintenance of effort means the state government must spend the same amount of funds as they did before the pandemic. The policy ensures that states spend the relief funds on COVID-related items and not general operating funds.
Kansas’ maintenance of effort is $106 million, meaning Kansas needs to add $106 million to higher education spending or the state could risk losing $1.96 billion in federal COVID relief funds. $53 million of that has been met by the 2022 state budget already, which leaves half of the maintenance of effort unaccounted for.
“This has created a lot of confusion and also may put us in a strange position as higher education to spend $50 million in about four months by the end of this year, so we are trying to work with our financial teams to figure out how to most effectively do that should that come to pass,” Girod said. “There has been mass confusion, so we are advocating very aggressively for those funds to come to our campus as they should be and as the federal government is requiring.”
This could cause a need for more revenue to be generated by the university in order to be able to spend that much in four months.
Staff Senate Representative Robert Waller, who is also a student at KU, brought up his concerns with this budgeting model, asking if the university wants to aim for a student-based model as opposed to students being viewed as “customers.”
Waller thought the university’s goal to educate students could be affected by their need to generate enough revenue to survive.
“There has to be some overall philosophy or synergy between the necessity of educating me at all costs versus going out and generating enough revenue for the purpose of educating me at all costs,” Waller said.
Girod responded saying the university has to do what is best for the students.
“I think if we can provide the best opportunities and the best experience for our students, that will drive our enrollment. If we do the opposite and start cutting corners on your education as a student, we will pay a long term price for that,” he said.
Graduate Student Senate Vice President Hollie Hall also brought up her concerns regarding a meeting occurring this Friday in which the Big 12 will vote on whether or not to add four new schools to the conference.
Brigham Young University, which is a Mormon school founded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is one of the schools being voted on.
Hall urged the chancellor to look at how BYU treats LGBTQ+ students and to vote against them being added to the same conference as KU.
“We are in the mindset that it is not a university we would want to join the conference,” Hall said.