Masks are no longer required to be worn on campus at the University of Kansas, effective immediately, according to a message from Chancellor Douglas Girod.
The chancellor cited the Centers for Disease Control’s new recommendations pertaining to those who are vaccinated not needing to wear masks, and Gov. Laura Kelly adopting the same policy as the reason behind removing their mask mandate.
“Consistent with these developments, the University of Kansas is rescinding its mask policy and will now make masks optional – not required – for all individuals on the Lawrence and Edwards campuses, effective immediately,” Girod said. “Exceptions include public transportation and campus healthcare facilities, which will still require masks."
Both the Lawrence and Edwards campuses will also move to Level 2 on the Protect KU’s continuum of operational states. The shift will open campuses from “low density” to “moderate density,” allowing for larger events to take place and more employees able to return to campus.
The chancellor said that while KU has had no known COVID-19 transmission or outbreaks in educational settings, administrators will continue to take guidance from the CDC and the university’s Pandemic Medical Advisory Team. He emphasized that the continued success and safety on campus relies on mutual respect and prioritizing one’s own health.
“KU will continue to do everything possible to encourage vaccination and make it as convenient as possible for Jayhawks to get vaccinated,” Girod said. “This will include student-specific efforts as we approach the fall semester.”
Individuals who have been vaccinated may still choose to wear protective layers such as masks and practice social distancing if they choose. Those who are not vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue safety practices such as mask wearing and social distancing, and to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Administration is preparing for a full on-campus return to operation come fall.