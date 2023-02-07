ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence text system developed by OpenAI, has taken the world by storm, posing new challenges for educators across the country.
Although just two months have passed since the system's release, CBS News reported that the application is projected to exceed 100 million monthly users by the end of Jan. 2023, widely considered the fastest-growing user base of all time.
With the rapid growth in the use of ChatGPT, many universities throughout the United States showed concerns over academic misconduct and potentially detrimental effects on student learning.
Douglas Ward, associate director for the Center for Teaching Excellence and professor of journalism at the University of Kansas, said that University faculty had voiced concerns and questions on the potential use of artificial intelligence in the classroom.
However, additional time is needed to monitor the effects of artificial intelligence like ChatGPT in the classroom and whether or not amendments need to be made to the current university policy, according to Ward.
“It takes some experimentation, it takes some dedication… and I do see a lot of potential in that area,” Ward said.
According to Ward, the potential for academic misconduct and its impact on student learning has caused a rift among educators across the country regarding the use of ChatGPT.
“The concern among many faculty members is that if students start to use a tool like this for writing assignments, what does that mean for student understanding of the topics that they’re researching, their skills that they’re gaining from that research and writing, and the critical thinking skills?” Ward said.
Many teachers and professors have shared this same sentiment which is best seen in the case of New York City’s decision to ban the use of ChatGPT in public schools.
Along with the effects that ChatGPT can have on critical thinking skills, Ward raised concerns over the ethical issues of ChatGPT.
“If students are just putting in prompts and getting something back from ChatGPT, that’s no better than buying a paper from the internet or having a friend do it for you,” Ward said.
However, many educators have seen the potential use of artificial intelligence in the classroom, including Ward.
“Why not use the AI and delve deeper into some deeper understanding of that material and look at critical thinking and the writing process in a different way?” Ward said. “We want them to develop voice in their writing. We want them to develop creativity to be able to know how to use these tools (AI) to do research and gather information… and help make others make sense of it.”
As the use of ChatGPT becomes more prevalent, Ward said that artificial intelligence systems can positively impact education and can be a tool for educators.
The root of the problem lies not with ChatGPT itself, but with how students view education, Ward said. He said he believes in the importance of the teacher’s role in teaching students the ‘why’ behind education and not just the ‘what’ ChatGPT provides.
“Students increasingly have been looking at education in more transactional terms,” Ward said.