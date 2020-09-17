The Lawrence City Commission passed an ordinance that makes violating public health orders a municipal offense at a special meeting Thursday night.
The ordinance comes after a weekend of confusion over how to enforce public health orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lawrence community voiced concern over the previous weekend, after a large gathering on Mississippi Street caught attention on social media. Video taken near the intersection of 11th and Mississippi streets shows dozens of presumed University of Kansas students in front of two houses during Kansas football’s season opener last Saturday.
The ordinance is meant to target these large gatherings. City Manager Craig Owens said it will help the Lawrence Police Department ensure compliance with local orders, and allows officers to issue tickets for violations.
Lawrence police will not enforce mask-wearing or other aspects of the local health orders currently in place, Interim Chief Anthony Brixius said.
Brixius said enforcement will look similar to the process of breaking up a party for repeated noise complaints. The intention would be to ticket the people who hosted the gathering, not to ticket every individual in attendance, Brixius said.
"The goal is to not have these events," he said. "I don’t think it’s to punish anybody, it’s certainly not to arrest anybody or to engage in a confrontation with a great amount of people."
Also at the meeting, the commission unanimously passed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Kansas. It establishes a partnership between Lawrence police and the KU Public Safety Office, which gives Lawrence police more resources and an additional enforcement arm, Brixius said.
The ordinance passed in a 4-1 vote, with Mayor Jennifer Ananda voting against.
The commission originally discussed possible actions to enforce local health orders and deter gatherings from happening at a meeting Tuesday night.
Commissioners Courtney Shipley and Lisa Larsen brought up house parties near the end of Tuesday’s meeting because they wanted to know if the city could further enforce local health orders that ban mass gatherings.
The Douglas County District Attorney’s office has the authority to charge individuals with a civil violation for violating health orders, Owens said Tuesday. Police currently don’t have the authority to break up parties under local law, deputy city attorney Randy Larkin said.
“We’ve had a great difficulty working through the various legal statutes and the lack of case law as far as how we would enforce the things that already exist,” Brixious said Tuesday. “I do believe an additional ordinance would give us some power to stop and detain based on these things, but… there’s some limitations on arrest powers and compliance.”
Patrick Compton, a spokesperson from the Lawrence Police Department, previously told the Kansan “generally the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office handles these types of complaints.”
“The police department’s ability to enforce local health orders, including issuing citations or arresting for violation of such orders, is limited by law,” Compton said in an email to the Kansan.
Owens said Tuesday night the two existing avenues to report parties are a form from the county that is sent to the District Attorney’s office, or reporting to KU directly through unmasked.ku.edu or by emailing protect@ku.edu.
The commission was previously told it should direct people to the non-emergency Lawrence police line to report health order violations, Commissioner Stuart Boley said. Commissioners raised concerns about where people should turn to report gatherings if the police can’t enforce health orders.
“I think it has been made abundantly clear that there is no direct line, and that is problematic,” Ananda said.
Ananda said punishment after a party that has already happened would not be an effective way to prevent gatherings from happening in the future.
“We have to move forward and responsibility address this and effectively address this,” Ananda said. “Punishment after the fact is not going to address the issue that we’re facing, which is the potential that our community continues to experience significantly more infections, and a fine, a ticket, whatever, isn’t going to do that.”
Shipley said relying on compliance is not realistic, and the method of prevention would have been “to not let 20,000 people come here.”
“I do appreciate that after-the-fact [consequences] may not be the magical deterrent we would have if the world were perfect," Shipley said, "but we have to add something to this tool kit, because what happened is unacceptable.”