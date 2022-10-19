Since 2019, the City of Lawrence has worked to improve the 486 miles of sidewalk in Lawrence, and with the help of the Sidewalk Improvement Program (SIP), the repairs were finally able to begin being implemented in early October.
Within the first three years of SIP, the City was able to repair over 30% of the sidewalks costing the City $2,017,000, $612,000 of which property owners paid. The estimated $12 million needed for the rest of SIP will be funded up-front by the City through an operating budget, but a percentage of that number will then be invoiced to property owners and recouped by the City
Michael Leos, Communications & Community Engagement Specialist with the City, said the new sidewalk repair will both directly and indirectly affect the University of Kansas.
“The University owns property adjacent to the city and those properties are included in this year’s project,” Leos said. “Indirectly, the program will impact those at the University who use sidewalks adjacent to the campus, where many properties will see work.”
The City opened a survey on Lawrence Listens to better understand the community’s desires and expectations. Alongside the survey, the City Commission asked City staff to collect community feedback on SIP.
“The Sidewalk Improvement Program seeks to create a safe experience for all who utilize our sidewalks to travel around town,” Leos said. “These improvements greatly help our older community residents and residents with disabilities by eliminating hazardous sidewalk conditions.”
The City hopes the repairs will be done by next spring, but since repairs are done by routes and not areas, it could take longer to touch up all properties adjacent to the University.
Students and residents can learn more about the repairs on the Sidewalk Improvement Program website.