The City of Lawrence, along with the University of Kansas, will be offering free bus transit on Election Day, Lawrence transit and parking manager Adam Weigel said.
Busses will follow their normal schedules from around 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with no fare, Weigel said.
Starting Oct. 26, Route 41 at the University of Kansas stops at the Lied Center from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for advanced voting.
Also beginning Oct. 26, Route 44 makes stops at the Lied Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., according to associate director of transportation services Aaron Quisenberry.
Visitor parking at the Lied Center will be free through Nov. 3 to allow voters to park easily.