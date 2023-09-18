On Sept. 12, a crowd of people carrying signs crowded the street corners surrounding the Lawrence City Hall. The demonstrators waved at cars and chanted slogans such as, “Evergy keep your promise,” and, “no more coal.” When approached, the demonstrators all told a similar story; one of frustration against an energy company that went back on its promises to shut down its coal plant in Lawrence.
In 2021, the largest utility company in Kansas, Evergy, adopted a plan that stated it would shut down its coal plant in Lawrence by the end of 2023. Evergy went on to change its mind and pushed back the earliest date it planned to close the plant to 2028, according to Lawrence Journal-World.
One of the central figures of the demonstration was Zack Pistora. He works as an environmental lobbyist on behalf of the Sierra Club, the environmental organization that planned the event.
When asked what the purpose of the demonstration was, Pistora said, “part of this is about the Lawrence coal plant, and part of this is about how we need to transition to clean energy as soon as possible.”
According to Pistora, “Evergy has made progress on clean energy, but we think they could do more.” Pistora also said that keeping the plant opened not only resulted in environmental damage, but higher energy bills for Kansas residents.
Pistora described the event not as a protest, but as “a peaceful demonstration in positive support of clean energy.”
“We are not mad at the city hall or state leaders, in fact they are doing good things. We’re here today to show them we support them and to continue to ask them to ask Evergy to do something about their dirty coal plant,” Pistora said.
Occasionally during the demonstration, a car would honk while driving by the demonstrators. The demonstrators usually interpreted this as a sign of support, and the honks were almost always met by a wave of cheers from the demonstrators.
Although almost all of the demonstrators spoke about their disapproval of Evergy keeping its coal plant open, many cited more personal reasons for them coming to the demonstration.
One such demonstrator was Sam Raugewitz who came to the protest with her husband and infant daughter. Sam carried a sign that said, “clean energy for our kids,” and cited her daughter’s future as one of her main reasons for coming to the demonstration.
During the demonstration, a woman named Vashti Winterberg was enthusiastically marching up and down the street waving at cars and reminding other demonstrators to wave as well.
Winterberg said that during the transportation of coal from Evergy’s coal mine in Wyoming to the Lawrence plant, potash and coal often fall out of the trains transporting them, polluting the environment and often winding up in rivers.
Winterberg said this happens because trains transporting coal and other mined resources don’t cover the top of the coal cars as it could result in spontaneous combustion.
“A coal train will lose up to ten percent of its load and all of that toxic coal falls off on the side of the delivery tracks,” she said.
The sign Winterberg was carrying said the words, “No Coal,” and featured an image of a skull and crossbones. She said she didn’t make her own sign and that if she did it would say, “something along the lines of ‘Stop Evergy’s crappy potash on the river.’”
When asked about the reactions she gets from drivers, Winterberg said that, “a surprising number of people will smile back at you, some of them will wave at you.” She also said that some drivers gave her a thumbs up, while others gave her a thumbs down.
Nancy Muma is the chair of the Wakarusa Group of the Sierra Club, which is the local branch of the organization that operates in Lawrence and Douglas county. During the demonstration, Nancy could be found walking around asking people to sign a petition in favor of clean energy.
Muma said that the coal plant wasn’t just bad for the environment, it was bad for the health of Lawrence residents. “We suffer from the pollution that it causes, and it kills people and causes people to have asthma in our area,” said Nancy.
Muma also said the plant, “produces more energy than we use so it just goes out to the southwest power plant.”
About halfway through the demonstration, Pistora took a megaphone and spoke for roughly 20 minutes about the harm caused by the coal plant, the benefits of clean energy, and his gratitude towards his fellow demonstrators. He maintained a mostly optimistic tone while speaking.
The demonstration lasted roughly one hour, and demonstrators started to disperse around 6 p.m.
More information about the Lawrence coal plant can be found in this blog post on the Sierra Club’s official website.