A climate rally, organized by Sunrise Movement Lawrence in front of City Hall on Tuesday, protested what organizers call inaction by the Lawrence City Commission to properly fund the Sustainability Office.
In a series of speeches, protesters outlined the need for the commission to put more funding towards sustainability in the 2022 budget. The City Manager’s Office currently has a single sustainability analyst on staff and has not put forward a plan to increase funding for additional sustainability personnel, according to a personnel report put out by the City Manager’s office.
The rally was attended by people and students of various backgrounds and majors. Joel Campbell, a University of Kansas mechanical engineering sophomore from Kansas City who spoke at the protest, made comments about the sustainability office and the city commission.
“The budget for 2022 is not following the five principles of the Green New Deal that the city commission passed back in February,” Campbell said. “They’re underfunding the sustainability office and overfunding cops.”
Noah Hookstra, a sophomore at the University of Kansas from Kansas City majoring in secondary education, also spoke at the rally.
“I think climate change is a serious and current and devastating consequence of humans’ negligence,” Hookstra said. “I am here to prevent that and stem that tide.”
Hookstra also spoke about some of the city commission’s actions.
“I tried to get [the city commission] to adopt the Sustainability Advisory board’s five principles of the Green New Deal,” Hookstra said. “They did that and then they haven’t acted upon that in the budget, and I’m here to hold them accountable.”
The rally also featured State Rep. Christina Haswood as a speaker. The elected official believes that it is important to pressure other elected officials to keep their promises, she said.
“I actually believe that climate change and the climate crisis is inherited not only to the generation underneath me, but future generations as well, especially at political policy decision level making,” Haswood said. “If we mess up as elected officials, then you all have to seek the consequences. As an elected official, I know first hand, but I think it’s really great that we continue to keep pressuring elected officials to be socially conscious.”
Later in the evening, those who attended the rally also arrived at the city commission’s public comment hearing for the budget, where they expressed support for adding more funding to the sustainability office.
Whether or not more funding will be added to the sustainability office remains to be seen.
“I do think the commission will listen, and I’m really excited to see what their response is going to be," Paris Raite, an organizer for the event and KU political science student said. "I’m hoping that they’ll see that we take this seriously and will listen to us.”
The city commission has its next meeting on Sep. 7 to amend and approve the budget for FY2022.