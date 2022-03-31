As of Thursday, the Cold Weather Rule is ending in Kansas.
This means that Kansans who are behind on utility bill payments will be disconnected from their services until payments are made.
From Nov. 1 through March 31 each year, the Cold Weather Rule stays in place to prevent disconnection from services during the freezing temperatures of winter. The Kansas Corporation Commission adopted this rule in 1983 according to this press release. This rule is only in place for Kansans whose utilities are regulated by the KCC.
A list of utilities regulated by the KCC can be found here.
If customers do not agree to a payment plan or make arrangements by Thursday, they will be disconnected from services. When they reconnect, they may be forced to pay the missing payments in full. This depends on the utility company’s policy.
Due to the possibility of having to pay in full, it is important to call today to make sure you are able to get the 12 month payment plan through the Cold Weather Rule.
Through the 12 month payment plan, different payments are needed: 1/12 of the overdue amount, 1/12 of the bill for current service, any disconnection or reconnection fees in full, and any other deposit that is owed. Over the next 11 months, the remaining balance is billed equally along with the regular monthly payment.
For more information, contact the KCC at 800-662-0027, 785-271-3140 or visit their website.