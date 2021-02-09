A traditional commencement ceremony will take place this spring for both the class of 2020 and the class of 2021, the University of Kansas announced.
After delaying the ceremony for 2020 graduates in July, KU will host two separate ceremonies to ensure both classes are celebrated - May 16 for the class of 2021 and May 23 for the class of 2020. Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a statement that these plans could change at any time due to the pandemic.
"To comply with health guidelines related to the size of mass gatherings, we will schedule multiple Commencement sessions each Sunday," Girod said. "Students and guests will be assigned to a specific session."
Each graduate will receive a limited amount of seats for guests, as tickets will be required to attend the ceremonies. However, all commencement activities will be streamed live and recorded for those unable to attend.
With social distancing in mind, graduates will be able to take part in the traditional walk down the Hill into David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.