Artists’ tables teemed with zines and other creations at the Paper Plains Zine Fest event at Van Go on Saturday.
Vendors displayed their zines and other items on theme-orientated tables, where people were welcome to browse and purchase. Ranging from intersectional feminism and queer culture to comics and photography, there were multitudes of topics that local creators discussed in their zines.
Freshman Connor Engelsman, an astronomy major, was a volunteer at the Zine Fest as well as a panelist on the Queer Futures panel. They said that zines’ history is very tightly interwoven with the gay liberation movement and queer activism.
“A lot of the queer people I know are very creative and use art as a form of expression,” Engelsman said. “It’s a good way to make their message heard through an art form without having to be in various exclusive spaces.”
Engelsman’s zine submission centered around four small digital drawings representing accessible and representative literature, safety and existence focused on trans femmes of colors, queer elders in the community and accessible gender-affirming healthcare.
In a public rhetoric class, graduate student Abby Breyer was introduced to zines at KU. She ended up teaching a class this past summer about it and decided to sell some zines at the fest.
“I am an English teacher, so most of my zines are literary themed and have to do with books and writing and how to be a writer and how to do poetry,” Breyer said.
Breyer said zines are an accessible way to get people involved in literature because it does not require the time, money or resources needed to publish a book.
“With a zine, you just need a piece of paper and pencil. It's kind of this cool accessible way to get people involved with literature,” Breyer said.
Similarly, Carter Crosby, a senior, said that those who make zines do not have to worry about appealing to publishers; it is an accessible art form of expressing oneself. Their table at the Zine Fest contained zines primarily about photography and poems and had earrings made out of trinkets.
“I have a photography zine that is a combination of old family slides and my own photography and poem that I wrote, in a kind of compilation,” Crosby said. “I also have two mini zines that are little haikus and affirmations based around things that I'm interested in like nature and different types of tea.”
Senior Maggie Slaven was inspired to write and create zines after she took a class called Designer as Author last semester. She was at the Zine Fest to sell some zines her classmates created, inspired by the prompt “Love Letter Zines.” Her zine, called The Florida Files, was also displayed on the table, written as a love letter to the infamous Florida Man.
“I went through the month of January and chose different headlines for different Florida man articles that happened each day,” Slaven said about her zine. “I hand-collaged different imagery for it and summarized what the article is about.”
Senior Emily Myers took the same class where they made a zine about corsets and corsetry. Myers said they wrote the zine because they have always been interested in fashion history.
“I thought that there have always been untold stories about corsets and misrepresentations of [corsets] in the media,” Myers said. “I wanted to take a moment to celebrate them as a piece of typically gendered clothing that's seen as restrictive but can actually be something really empowering.”
Other zines at the Zine Fest included ones about different flowers and their meanings, risograph zines that played with printing and layering colors, old computer games, mini fictional stories and how to interpret tarot card readings. Browsing through the tables, sophomore Jack Rickman said he attended the zine fest on Saturday to support some artists he knew.
“[Zines] are unlike normal magazines,” Rickman said. “You can express any idea you want in any capacity you want. You can have a hundred sheets stitched together, or you can print a zine out on a 8½ x 11. They allow everybody to be with each other and express their feelings openly.”