Roughly 100 members of the Lawrence community participated in the Lawrence and Douglas County Community Remembrance Project (CRP) on Saturday to commemorate the victims of a lynching that took place nearly 140 years ago.

Three Black men, Issac King, George Robertson and Peter Vinegar, were lynched on June 10, 1882. Peter's daughter, Margret "Sis" Vinegar, was imprisoned when she was 14 and died of tuberculosis seven years later. The event took place under the Kansas Bridge near Lawrence City Hall.

"We want to talk about things that happened in Lawrence in the past because until we deal with the past, we can't move forward," President of the Lawrence branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Ursula Minor said. "There's people that say racism is not happening, but it is everywhere we go. There are modern day lynchings, for example what happened to George Floyd, to Ahmaud Arbury. That's why things need to be talked about and brought to the forefront."

Over 1,440 lynchings occurred in Kansas between 1877 and 1950, CRP facilitator Kerry Altenbernd said.

“There is still trauma in this community from that lynching, in the lives of the people who were looking at whose relatives or neighbors or friends were lynched back then,” Altenbernd said. “The only way to get rid of that generational trauma is to face the facts and reconcile."

To remember the four lives lost, soil was taken from the area of the lynchings to be placed in three jars for each victim by community members.

One of each victim's jar will be sent to the Watkins Museum of History and the National Museum for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama. The third version will be in possession of the CRP, where the location is yet to be decided.

“To have been able to be one of the people to put the soil in the jars and seeing folks talking to one another, trying to figure out where we each fit into today's event was powerful,” reconciliator for the NAACP Doris Ricks said. “It makes you realize the importance of what we’re doing here.”

For one of the Soil Collection Ceremony's featured speakers, Rev. Verdell Taylor, being able to speak at the event and to see the community involvement made him emotional.

"To be standing on hollow ground and surrounded by people that all feel the pain of what happened here years ago emotionally swept me up," Taylor said. "I loved seeing that all the seats were filled, how people were coming together and standing strong."

Despite the event being over, Altenbernd said that the conversation on racial issues is not.

“This is the first event and won't be the last,” Altenbernd said. “We're working for racial justice in the community for as long as we need to be."