A University of Kansas task force committed to reviewing campus policing practices released its final report Thursday, which focuses on altered responses to behavioral health crises, reforming policies that allow officers to use force, and creating a more open process for communication between campus police officers and other parts of the KU community.
The task force was convened by Chancellor Douglas Girod in August after months of protests nationwide in response to the death of George Floyd which sparked conversations to defund or abolish police systems.
The task force met with members from Abolition KU, a group that was formed calling for the abolition of the KU Public Safety Office altogether, after over 1,000 people signed a petition in favor of abolishing KU PSO.
The report lists police abolition as an alternative, but members largely decided that police abolition was not how campus policing should be reformed.
“The majority of the Task Force has concluded that public safety at KU is likely to be better served at this time with continuation of the KU public safety office, as modified by our recommendations, than by its abolition,” the task force wrote in the report.
The task force published a draft of its report on Oct. 22, and allowed a 10-day period for public comment. In those 10 days, KU Staff Senate submitted a letter, as well as an additional 53 comments from individuals. The comments were not made public in the report.
The task force emphasized the need for better response to mental health crises on campus in which a student may be risking their health or safety. Responding to mental health crises often falls to KU PSO, as staff are trained to call 911, and these calls go directly to the KU PSO emergency line.
The first recommendation the task force made was to expand upon first aid training for mental health calls to student employees. This education would prepare a responder to “identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders.” The course is available through the National Council for Behavioral Health and the Missouri Department of Mental Health.
Second, they called for an increased response and presence of health professionals, rather than public safety officers. This effort would include hiring three to five full time social workers to better serve students who need their help.
Additionally, the report asks that KU come up with a process to increase awareness and integrate behavioral health and crisis services into the community. To accomplish this goal, they suggest forming a group to develop policies and procedures to tie KU with the county.
One of the key issues Girod asked the task force to review is officer conduct issues and the use of force by officers in order to reduce the risk of deadly force. The task force recommended KU PSO adopt de-escalation practices and policies that can be shared with the KU community.
The task force also recommended KU police officers gather data on race and ethnicity of a person stopped and make record of the outcome of the stop in order to share the data, with the goal of “reducing and eliminating any racial disparities in stops that may be revealed by the data.”
Because KU PSO does not already collect this data, the task force was unable to cite specific data on whether police stops by KU police officers were being made ethically. However, several individuals and a letter from the KU Black Alumni Network explained instances in which KU police officers made traffic stops solely because the individual was Black.
The task force also provided specific changes to the KU PSO use of force policy to remain in line with recommendations from the U.S. Department of Justice to de-escalate situations and reduce severity.
After reviewing concerns of advisory and oversight processes, the task force recommended the creation of a police oversight board of nine members chosen by Girod.
The members would be tasked with conducting assessments of KU PSO policies and practices, hearing concerns from community members on KU PSO practices, reviewing KU PSO resolution of complaints, and making recommendations as needed to Girod and the KU PSO chief.
“Although we acknowledge that challenges will surely remain,” the task force said, “we believe that these recommendations, if implemented, would establish institutional processes capable of continuous improvement into the future.”