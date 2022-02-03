The Lawrence KS Community & Police scanner reported a death caused by cardiac arrest at GSP Hall on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. The University of Kansas Public Safety Office confirmed the death, but did not identify the victim. The scanner reported that medical support was called to the hall earlier for an incident of cardiac arrest.
The Public Safety Office released a statement about the death in GSP Hall, confirming that the victim was a male student.
“KU Public Safety officers responded to Gertrude Sellards Pearson Residence Hall, 500 West 11th Street, in regard to a welfare check,” the statement said. “When officers arrived, they discovered a male student deceased in his room. The cause of death is under investigation, and foul play is not suspected. Out of respect for the family, we will not be releasing the name of the student.”
The statement also said that any student troubled by the event should contact Counseling and Psychological Services at 785-864-2277 or use MySSP to talk to a professional counselor.