Protests continued into their second day Tuesday night at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house at the University of Kansas following a sexual assault reported Saturday night.
A few hundred students gathered outside the house before the scheduled start time of 8:30 p.m. chanting, "Whatever I wear, wherever I go, yes means yes, and no means no."
Emma Steenhard, a film major from Olathe, Kansas, joined the protest for the second night in a row, she told the Kansan.
"I initially showed up because I wanted to support the victim," she said. "I think that, in situations like this, it can get heated. There are a lot of people where this hits close to home."
Dwane Farmer, a freshman from Kansas City, Kansas majoring in anthropology, said the issue of sexual assault is a systemic one.
"This issue is one that we need to stop through a collective effort," Farmer said. "Once we create an environment that is safe for all students, then we will prosper. Anything short of that, we have truly failed."
Vidur Pandiripally, a freshman from Overland Park majoring in electrical engineering, spoke about the fact that sexual assault is more prevalent in greek life than other areas of campus.
“Just the fact that [Greek life] isn’t really doing anything which leaves a bad image on the organization," Pandiripally said. "I think [IFC] needs to show [fraternity members] that their actions have consequences."
The protest was briefly interrupted by two individuals flying flags promoting former President Donald Trump. A crowd of protesters from the fraternity house lawn ripped the flags out of their hands.
Police on the scene broke up the incident and protesters burned one of the flags. Other protesters of the event helped deescalate the situation by urging people to return to the protest happening on the lawn.
University officials including Vice Provost for Student Affairs Tammara L. Durham and Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs and Economic Development Dave Cook, among others, were seen on the outside of the protest.
Earlier in the day, both Chancellor Douglas Girod and the Lawrence Kansas Police Department released statements regarding Monday night's protest and the alleged sexual assault.
Faith Lopez, a sophomore political science student from Leavenworth, Kansas, said she wanted to see more than just words from Girod.
"No matter what the Chancellor says, unless it’s direct action, it’s inadequate," Lopez said. "I’m tired of survivors being reactive in these situations when administrators and other bystanders should be proactive to this."
Stef Manchen contributed to this report.