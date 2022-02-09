The Douglas County Board of Commissioners extended the current Douglas County indoor mask mandate until March 2nd at Wednesday’s meeting.
The decision was made with input from Douglas County health officials, and comes after the current mask mandate was slated to expire Feb. 9. The health order requires individuals 2 years and older to wear a mask indoors.
“Masking will help slow the spread of COVID and influenza in our community, and that ensures we can be here for you and your family if and when you need us,” according to a community update sent by Rebecca Smith, Vice President of Strategic Communications for LMH Health.
Health officials Dr. Thomas Marcellino and Dr. Jen Schrimsher posed a change to the current mask mandate which would have only required masks in large crowds. The board decided against the recommendation and extended the current mandate.
“I also think it’s important for us as a commission not to send the message to the community that we’re divided on this,” said 1st District and Vice Chair Commissioner Patrick Kelly.
Marcellino’s main concern was with potential large events.
“Those events could possibly turn into a super spreader event,” Marcellino said. “You may have people come in from many different areas.”
According to the Douglas County COVID-19 dashboard, there are 248 new cases as of Feb. 9, bringing the total to 3,256 active cases. The average positivity rate is 12.3%, and the average 14-day rolling average in the county is 143.71 cases.