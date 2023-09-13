When campus welcomed thousands of students this fall semester, a wave of COVID-19 cases followed. In the week of Sept. 2, the spread of COVID-19 on campus started to decline after peaking during the first two weeks of class.
Dr. Graig Nickel, medical director of Watkins Health Services, said Watkins documented 73 positive COVID-19 tests during the first week of class and 88 additional cases during the second week. However, the number of positive test results decreased by nearly half during the third week, with a total of 37 positive cases.
The number of positive cases largely relies on how many people test. 146 tests were performed in the first week, 267 in the second week and 181 in the third week.
The positivity rates were 50% and almost 33%, respectively, for the first and second week, while the rate dropped to about 20% in the third week. Even though the positivity rate for the first week was higher, the number of positive cases was lower than the second week.
Dr. Nickel said that many students who took home tests for COVID-19 couldn’t prove to professors that they were infected because home tests do not show the name of the person who took them.
Therefore, many students have chosen to get tested at Watkins so they can get documentation showing they tested positive.
However, Nickel said that coming to Watkins to test for COVID-19 can be “burdensome for the student, and risky for our staff performing a test on someone known to have COVID-19.”
Despite the risks, Watkins is still providing free COVID-19 tests for students, Nickel said.
Watkins diagnosed numerous cases of strep throat since the semester started, but there are no other noteworthy trends of acute illnesses on campus, Nickel said.
The number of strep cases “doesn't appear to be more than what we have seen historically this time of year,” Nickel said.
Students can schedule COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, as well as ask questions, through the Watkins patient portal or by calling 785-864-9507. Watkins is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The nurse helpline is available 24/7 at 785-864-9583.