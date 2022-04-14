Douglas County is experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to a community update sent by Rebecca Smith, vice president of communications for LMH Health.
As of Wednesday, the average daily new case count was over 15, a slight increase from the roughly 14 new cases reported the day before. There are 326 active cases in the county, as well as four inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. The average positivity rate is about 11%.
The University of Kansas stopped updating its COVID-19 dashboard in March and recommends that people continue to check Douglas County’s data. The University removed its classroom mask mandate on March 28, although they are still required on buses and in Watkins Health Center.
In the update, Smith said the omicron subvariant BA.2 has been identified in every state and accounts for over 90% of new cases in the northeastern United States. Smith also stressed the importance of getting a booster shot to continue to protect against infection even as cases rise.