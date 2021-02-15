As the spring semester begins, the University of Kansas has many procedures in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep students on campus safe.
In an email to the student body Mike Rounds, Vice Provost for Human Resources, Public Safety and Operations, informed the community of all the protocols, new and continuing on campus.
“The campus environment this semester will look very much like the fall from a health and safety standpoint; however, we have added some additional measures to protect our community," Rounds said. “Your practices off campus are just as important as those on campus.”
One parameter still in place is the CVKey app, which is designed to allow for self-evaluations of COVID-19 symptoms. CVKey checkpoints are near the entrance of each building on campus and are required for students to use.
Rounds encouraged students to be “vigilant” about using the app this semester after usage declined in the fall. Emily Brenner, a freshman from Wichita studying business administration, is skeptical about the efficacy of the CVKey app.
“I think the CVKey app could be worked on,” Brenner said. “I don't think it's very effective or honestly holding people accountable.”
Masks and social distancing will continue to be required indoors and outdoors on campus.
“I think maintaining social distance in classrooms, especially in spaces like Budig and big lecture halls, worked well,” Brenner said. “Social distancing has been maintained in classes and I always see cleaning staff out at places like the Union.”
Buildings and staircases will continue to have signage illustrating points of entry and directions to limit issues with social distancing. Some buildings have had no-contact door openers installed to limit surface exposure and have had an increase in the number of filtration systems in classrooms.
The KU Housing Department has implemented a similar measure, prohibiting all guest visitations until at least Feb. 15. Director of Student Housing, Sarah Waters, is optimistic about lifting this policy in the upcoming week, citing the low COVID-19 positivity rates from entry testing.
“While we are pretty cautious, entry testing dashboards will show that it is a much lower positivity rate in the KU community this spring than it was this fall,” Waters said. “I do think we’re going to change that [guest policy] restriction next week and we’ll flip to what we ended up with last October when we opened it up to guests being hosted from other housing buildings.”
Student Housing is still requiring students wear masks and social distance, unless they are in their individual dorm room. Masks must be worn during Student Housing events.
Brenner said that she felt the fall semester lacked many opportunities for students to connect outside of class.
“I feel like I don't see many people out on campus,” Brenner said. “The campus feels smaller than it really is this year. Obviously, the number of in-person events has been super limited too, and there is a lot more Zoom interaction going on than anything else.”
Waters is excited to host more COVID-19 friendly opportunities for students to connect on campus this semester. She said that KU Student Housing, Student Affairs and Student Union Activities departments are planning to find new, socially-distanced activities for students to participate in this spring.
“Our residence life staff and resident advisors are trying to get their [Microsoft] Teams sites reactivated and will be sharing those opportunities to get out and meet people,” Waters said.
Another policy being implemented is the COVID-19 Safety Non-compliance Report. The report will serve as a way to hold students, staff and faculty accountable for any violations of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Rounds said.
“We all have a responsibility to keep our community safe and hold our fellow Jayhawks accountable,” said Rounds in the email. “By working together and following simple protocols, we can ensure another successful semester.”
To monitor cases on campus, Watkins Health Services will continue to administer random prevalence COVID-19 tests for students throughout the semester.