As the fall semester begins at the University, COVID-19 is reemerging, not just in Lawrence but across the United States. There have been about 30 cases in the first three days of the semester, said Dr. Graig Nickel, medical director at Watkins Health Services.
Watkins continued to record new COVID-19 cases throughout Thursday. This week’s total alone surpassed the total number of cases over the entire summer.
Dr. Nickel said the same precautions taken during the first wave should be practiced, such as hand washing, social distancing, masking, and other basic hygiene practices. Students can walk in or schedule appointments at Watkins.
KU Housing and the KU Panhellenic Association declined inquiries from the Kansan about the COVID-19 situation in their respective residential buildings.
Other Universities and colleges reinstated mask mandates, including Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Dillard University in New Orleans and Rutgers University in New Jersey.
There has been a 33% increase in COVID-19 cases in Kansas and a 21.6% increase across the country between Aug. 6 to Aug. 12.
Students can schedule COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, as well as ask questions, through the Watkins patient portal or by calling 785-864-9507. Watkins is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The nurse helpline is available 24/7 at 785-864-9583.