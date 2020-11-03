General election results may be delayed due to COVID-19 safety precautions and a historically high number of advance ballots, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said in a news release Oct. 29.
Approximately 70% of Kansas voters will participate in the 2020 general election, Schwab predicted. In 2016, 67.4% of registered voters participated in the general election.
“Based on advance voting statistics, Kansas voters have done a tremendous job in planning how they are going to cast their ballot in the November election,” Schwab said in the release. “For those who have yet to vote, we encourage you to get out and vote on Tuesday.”
Election results may be delayed on the night of the election due to safety precautions and a historically high number of advanced and mail-in ballots, Schwab said.
Turnout predictions are based on historical turnout data, advanced voting numbers, the number of registered Kansans and competitive races that could drive turnout, Schwab said. Over 770,000 ballots have already been cast in Kansas for the 2020 election, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
There are over 1.9 million registered voters in Kansas, according to unofficial numbers, Schwab said.
Voters should expect COVID-19 safety measures at the polls, including increased distance between voting booths, distance between voters and election workers and frequent sanitizing of election equipment. No voters will be turned away for wearing or not wearing a mask.
While a photo ID is required to vote in Kansas, voters may use driver’s licenses or identification cards that expired on or after March 12 for the general election.
Schwab said voters should be proactive in returning advance mail-in ballots. In addition to returning them in the mail, ballots can be returned to county elections offices, secure lock boxes or delivered to a polling location on Election Day.
Ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by local election’s offices by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 to be counted.
“As in previous elections, Kansas voters have been able to vote through advance by mail ballot, by advance in-person voting and in-person voting in the 2020 general election,” Schwab said. “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas voters should feel confident in their options to safely cast a secure ballot.”
This year, 508,187 ballots were mailed to Kansas voters and 422,104 ballots have been returned as of Nov. 2 — a return rate of 83%, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Of the ballots returned so far, 199,747 are from registered Democrats, 158,603 from Republicans, 1,827 from Libertarians and 61,924 from unaffiliated voters.
In the 2018 general election, 194,113 ballots were sent to Kansas voters and 139,483 were returned, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. In 2016, 202,648 advance by mail ballots were mailed and 160,562 were returned.
During advanced in-person voting, which ended Monday, 348,220 ballots were cast across Kansas, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Of the advanced in-person ballots, 78,216 were cast by registered Democrats, 196,539 from Republicans, 3,230 from Libertarians and 70,235 from unaffiliated voters.
In 2016, 307,470 in-person advanced ballots were cast and in 2018, 234,745 in-person advanced ballots were cast.
In Douglas County, 41,436 ballots were cast so far in the general election as of Monday evening, according to the Douglas County Elections Office. The county has seen over 50% turnout so far and 80% of the total vote in 2016.
As of Monday, 13,876 ballots were cast during in-person advanced voting, according to the elections office. Of the 31,956 ballots mailed, 27,560 were returned — an 87% return rate.
Polls in the general election open on Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. A full list of polling locations as well as sample ballots can be found at Douglas County’s website.