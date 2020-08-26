Douglas County confirmed 159 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, according to an update from the local health department.
This brings the county total to 1,196 cases, 360 of which are active, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. There have been eight deaths linked to the coronavirus reported in Douglas County.
Seven current inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive. Of the confirmed cases in Douglas County, 836 are inactive or past the infectious period.
The county’s case total continues to rise as the health department adds in cases that the University of Kansas confirmed through it’s mandatory campus-wide testing.
Dr. Thomas Marcellino, local health officer, said the large number of new cases in the community illustrates the importance of complying with isolation and quarantine orders.
“This is one of the most effective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Marcellino said.
On KU's campus, 222 people tested positive out of 19,452 test results received, Chancellor Douglas Girod said Tuesday. The campus-wide positive rate is 1.14%. Of the positive results, 216 were students and six were faculty and staff members. KU will release additional testing results Friday.
The fall semester at KU began Monday.
The Kansas and Douglas County health departments release full updates on official case numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.