As the second week of classes starts COVID-19 cases increase even more. As of Tuesday, Watkins Health Center has recorded approximately 50 new positive COVID-19 cases on campus, said Dr. Graig Nickel, medical director at Watkins Health Services.
Along with COVID-19 there have also been cases of strep throat and other respiratory illnesses, Nickel said.
The University is currently not requiring masks on campus and there have not been talks of instituting a policy requiring them.
“I am not aware of any university wide discussion of renewing mask mandates,” Nickel said.
However, signs have been put up on some classroom doors saying, “Masks are not required, but recommended.”
Wearing a mask when around others to reduce the risk of contracting the virus is recommended by Nickel.
Within the next month, flu vaccines will be available in Watkins. The Watkins’ website will be updated when they become available.
The current timeline for the next COVID-19 booster’s availability is late September to early October. This will be publicized on Watkins' website when it is released.
Students can schedule COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, as well as ask questions, through the Watkins patient portal or by calling 785-864-9507. Watkins is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The nurse helpline is available 24/7 at 785-864-9583.